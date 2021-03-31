Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Gap Up to $50.75

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.75, but opened at $53.98. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

AMOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies’s stock is set to split on Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

