MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of MOR opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

