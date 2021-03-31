FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Up 128.4% in March

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the February 28th total of 284,200 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FSD Pharma stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23. FSD Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

