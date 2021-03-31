FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Up 128.4% in March

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the February 28th total of 284,200 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FSD Pharma stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23. FSD Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.