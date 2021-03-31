Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Up 131.7% in March

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,200 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the February 28th total of 403,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BNR opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,712 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,577,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,270,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,270,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

