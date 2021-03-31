Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Guangshen Railway stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.66.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

