Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Guangshen Railway stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.66.
About Guangshen Railway
Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.