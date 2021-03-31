Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Investment analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,448.36 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,393 shares in the company, valued at $17,968,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,168.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,585,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,174,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,934 shares of company stock worth $36,505,884. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.