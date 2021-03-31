Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

