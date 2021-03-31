Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FREE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

