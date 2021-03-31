International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSW. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

International Seaways stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $514.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

