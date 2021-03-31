Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $923.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $28.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.