Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,575 ($20.58) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 713.40 ($9.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,615 ($21.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,510.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.00.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 336 shares of company stock worth $486,057.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

