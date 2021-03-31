Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$8.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCP. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.57.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE:WCP opened at C$5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.73%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Insiders bought a total of 17,959 shares of company stock worth $84,213 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.