K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

