Financial Survey: Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) versus American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and American International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $877.75 million 1.45 $99.60 million N/A N/A American International Group $49.75 billion 0.82 $3.35 billion $4.59 10.31

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group.

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Safety Insurance Group and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Group 0 7 7 0 2.50

American International Group has a consensus price target of $42.85, suggesting a potential downside of 9.49%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. American International Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American International Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 13.57% 14.19% 5.71% American International Group -10.82% 3.62% 0.42%

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats American International Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

