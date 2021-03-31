Truist Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Equities researchers at Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $6.57 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $687.62 million, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 3.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,412 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,698,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

