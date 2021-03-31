Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$9.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.50.

TSE ERF opened at C$6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$7.22.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

