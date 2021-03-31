AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $853.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 362,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.