Head to Head Analysis: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) versus Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.24 $6.23 million $0.50 30.86 Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Risk & Volatility

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fisker 0 2 6 0 2.75

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.75%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.47%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Fisker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.