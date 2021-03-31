Bank of America Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Buy

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,224.34.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,334.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,289.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,036.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,203.08 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

