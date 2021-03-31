Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,807 shares of company stock valued at $31,801,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.