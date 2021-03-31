KBR, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -150.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in KBR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.