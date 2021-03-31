Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of DT opened at $46.72 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

