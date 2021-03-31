Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $418.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $401.00 to $418.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.86.

Shares of CP opened at $369.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $205.26 and a 1-year high of $385.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

