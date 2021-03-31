Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $418.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $401.00 to $418.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.86.
Shares of CP opened at $369.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $205.26 and a 1-year high of $385.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
