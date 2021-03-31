General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $62.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,923,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,664,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

