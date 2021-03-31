DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE ID opened at $8.00 on Monday. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.36.
Magal Security Systems Company Profile
