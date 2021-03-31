Morgan Stanley Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $258.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.36.

NYSE:LII opened at $316.26 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $168.41 and a 1 year high of $326.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.59 and a 200-day moving average of $284.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,500 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

