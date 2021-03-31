UBS Group Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to “Buy”

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.
NYSE NI opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.
In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in NiSource by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
