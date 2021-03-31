UBS Group Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to “Buy”

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE NI opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in NiSource by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.