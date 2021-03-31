Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.67

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 20.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,203.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 113,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 52.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

