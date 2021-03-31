Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.30

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.30 and last traded at $167.56, with a volume of 3814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

