Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.40

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$113.40 and last traded at C$113.17, with a volume of 167620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$106.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.18. The firm has a market cap of C$73.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

