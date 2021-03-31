Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.17

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.17 and last traded at $115.04, with a volume of 6448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.39.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $252,364,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.