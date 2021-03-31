United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $335.60

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $335.60 and last traded at $332.75, with a volume of 5857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.86.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Get United Rentals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.