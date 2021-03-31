Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Short Interest Up 62.6% in March

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PINWF opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins cut Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

