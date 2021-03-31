Short Interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Increases By 62.2%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

