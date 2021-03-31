Credit Suisse Group Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $102.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.
NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51.
In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 202,196 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
