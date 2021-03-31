Credit Suisse Group Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $102.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 202,196 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

