bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair cut shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.62 on Friday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in bluebird bio by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

