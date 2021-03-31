CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Equities researchers at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 207.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

