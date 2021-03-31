Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,163,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

