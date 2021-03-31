KeyCorp Raises IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $276.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

IAC stock opened at $206.00 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.86.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

