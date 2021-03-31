First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Janney Montgomery Scott

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $46.44 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 over the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.