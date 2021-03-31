Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Autoliv alerts:

This table compares Autoliv and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 2.16% 11.87% 3.40% Continental Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -10.18% -3.63%

35.3% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoliv and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.55 billion 0.95 $461.50 million $5.72 16.31 Continental Aktiengesellschaft $49.82 billion 0.54 -$1.37 billion ($0.69) -19.35

Autoliv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Aktiengesellschaft. Continental Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Autoliv has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Autoliv and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 11 5 0 2.24 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 1 6 8 0 2.47

Autoliv presently has a consensus price target of $90.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.41%. Given Autoliv’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Autoliv beats Continental Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrain segment offers clean vehicle drive system. The Interior segment develops components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility. The Tires segment involves reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industries. The Other/Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.