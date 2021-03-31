Reviewing Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) and Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital $154.71 million 4.89 $56.02 million $1.71 10.48 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solar Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital 0 3 4 0 2.57 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Solar Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital -3.90% 7.19% 3.22% Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Solar Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Solar Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Solar Capital has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Solar Capital pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Solar Capital beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

