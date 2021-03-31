Head-To-Head Contrast: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $154.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.27% 48.98% 13.16% Ideanomics -998.07% -212.69% -116.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 3.91 $462.50 million $5.03 30.41 Ideanomics $44.57 million 15.44 -$97.68 million N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Ideanomics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and multi-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. In addition, this segment offers financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; customer communication solutions; cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools; customer and account data aggregation and reporting services, as well as creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics; and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides capital market, wealth management, asset management, and international securities processing solutions; managed services; and customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides financial services solutions. This division is involved in the areas of capital markets, such as financial products advisory and creation, with specific focus on the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in financial technology. This division also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York with office in Beijing, China.

