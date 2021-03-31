Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €77.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €77.40 ($91.06) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.04 ($84.75).

ETR G24 opened at €64.50 ($75.88) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.63.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

