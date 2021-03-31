Morgan Stanley Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $201.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.76. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock worth $820,166. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.