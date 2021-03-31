Cowen Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $49.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $40.78 on Monday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $212,728.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,445 shares in the company, valued at $452,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,075 shares of company stock worth $6,872,890. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

