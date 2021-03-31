Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $230.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

