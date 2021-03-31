Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

AUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

AUB stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

