Desjardins Weighs in on BRP Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.38.

Shares of DOO opened at C$107.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. BRP has a 52-week low of C$18.63 and a 52-week high of C$109.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.