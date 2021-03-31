Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Get Savaria alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$17.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$9.84 and a 1 year high of C$19.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,274,476.40.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.